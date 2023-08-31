Man sent threatening, sexual messages to parents about their kids: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in jail after court records say he sent parents threatening and sexual messages about their children.

Justin Smith, 31, is facing charges of importuning and telecommunications harassment following his July 21 arrest by Norwood police, according to Hamilton County court records.

He created a fake Facebook account under the name of “Bobby Hill,” which court documents say he used to send harassing messages to women with young daughters.

Documents state on June 5, Smith sent messages to two different mothers about their 6-year-old and 8-year-old daughters.

Smith called the young girls “sexy” while adding that he wanted to rape, cannibalize, and brutally murder them, according to court records.

“It’s more than a predator,” said Norwood resident Roxanne Mullen. “I mean, you’re messaging parents, you’re talking about cannibalism. That’s outrageous.”

While investigating these accusations, court documents state that on July 9 officers found sexual messages sent from the fake “Bobby Hill” account to a Facebook user claiming to be a 12-year-old girl.

However, documents reveal it was actually being operated by law enforcement.

In the messages, Smith asked the young girl for pictures and sent pictures of his face, according to court records.

Smith also sent messages saying, “I don’t think age should matter” and another, “If I was there, I would love to rub and kiss all over your body,” the documents show.

Smith is currently behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $52,000, court records say.

