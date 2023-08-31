Nylo Lattimore’s dad escorted out of hearing for son’s suspected murderer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The biological father of Nylo Lattimore was escorted out of the courtroom for a second time during a hearing for the man accused of killing the toddler and his mother in 2020.

Desean Brown is facing the death penalty for allegedly stabbing Nyteisha Lattimore and killing her 3-year-old son Nylo before placing the child’s body in the Ohio River in December 2020.

His defense team says Brown is mentally ill and had a psychologist testify to back their claim.

“He suffered from a severe mental illness at the time of the offense as charged and that severe mental illness significantly impaired his capacity to exercise his rational judgment,” Brown’s defense claimed.

Prior to the hearing, prosecutors spoke with Tonio Hughes who is Nylo’s father.

Hughes was allowed back in the courtroom Thursday despite being previously escorted out of the courtroom for attacking Brown during a June 2022 hearing.

There were six deputies in the courtroom Thursday to protect Brown.

Hughes glared at Brown throughout the hearing and interrupted the court during witness testimony.

The testimony continued, but Hughes made another outburst and was escorted out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors then put their psychologist on the stand who said Brown was mentally stable.

“I did not find any evidence from speaking with him or the other collateral sources of information of any significant disturbances of thought, mood or orientation or perception or memory,” the psychologist said Thursday in court.

Ohio law does not allow a person with severe mental illness to face the death penalty.

Brown’s attorneys say he is bipolar, which they claim falls under the statute to define someone as mentally ill.

Judge Megan Shanahan heard two hours of testimony Thursday from psychologists.

She said it will take her some time to go through all the analysis before deciding whether Brown’s case will go forward as a capital case.

The judge said she will have a decision on Sept. 26.

Previous Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5, 2020. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge.

Her body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it, according to Deters.

Brown allegedly purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River, telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out.

The prosecutor says Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body. His stroller was also allegedly located in the Ohio River near where his mother’s body was found.

Nylo’s body remains missing despite exhaustive searches.

