Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Officers arrest convicted rapist for allegedly buying, trading guns

Robert Gale, 54, was arrested Wednesday for having weapons under disability, records show.
Robert Gale, 54, was arrested Wednesday for having weapons under disability, records show.(Warren County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was previously convicted of rape in 1999 was arrested Wednesday night, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies and Franklin police arrested Robert Gale, 54, for weapons under disability on Clay Street in Franklin, said Capt. Brian Pacifico with Franklin police.

Officers received a report that the 54-year-old was buying and trading guns, and recently traded a pistol for a guitar and some audio equipment, Capt. Pacifico said.

As a convicted rapist, Gale is not allowed to have firearms.

Police found several firearms, long guns and ammunition at the Clay Street residence, and they say Gale admitted to buying and trading them for money, but more so for “a hobby.”

Gale is being charged with weapons under disability and he is being held in Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He will be in court on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms
You won't need a telescope or binoculars to view the blue supermoon this week, according to...
Here’s when you can see a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon’ event

Latest News

Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Screenings of "This World Is Not My Own: The Limitless Story of Nellie Mae Rowe"
Screenings of "This World Is Not My Own: The Limitless Story of Nellie Mae Rowe"