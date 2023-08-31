Officers arrest convicted rapist for allegedly buying, trading guns

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was previously convicted of rape in 1999 was arrested Wednesday night, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies and Franklin police arrested Robert Gale, 54, for weapons under disability on Clay Street in Franklin, said Capt. Brian Pacifico with Franklin police.

Officers received a report that the 54-year-old was buying and trading guns, and recently traded a pistol for a guitar and some audio equipment, Capt. Pacifico said.

As a convicted rapist, Gale is not allowed to have firearms.

Police found several firearms, long guns and ammunition at the Clay Street residence, and they say Gale admitted to buying and trading them for money, but more so for “a hobby.”

Gale is being charged with weapons under disability and he is being held in Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He will be in court on Friday.

