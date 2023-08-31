Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ohio redistricting commission to once again try and find the right political map for Ohio

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will reconvene on September 13th, as lawmakers hope to finally solidify Ohio’s political map.

The commission, which was established to create the State Assembly and Senate maps, had failed multiple times last year in finding a map deemed constitutional. The Secretary of State is now giving a September 22nd deadline, just nine days, for a new map to be submitted. That could give time for legal challenges and a full implementation so primary and general elections would not be delayed.

State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), is a new addition to the redistricting commission, she believes that a constitutionally acceptable map can be done. For that to happen, a bipartisan effort is truly needed as a majority of the Commission is Republican.

Once a map is completed, it would be sent to the Ohio Supreme Court to determine if it is constitutional. If that is the case, that map would then be the State’s official political map for the next decade.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms
You won't need a telescope or binoculars to view the blue supermoon this week, according to...
Here’s when you can see a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon’ event
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action...
Political science expert talks Vivek Ramaswamy’s rise as GOP primary debate begins
The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Friday that aimed to keep the abortion rights...
Ohio Supreme Court clears path for November abortion vote
Election Day: Issue 1 on the ballot
Election Day: Issue 1 on the ballot
Come November, voters will decide if they want to put protections regarding reproductive rights...
What's ahead for Ohioans in November election
Ohio November Ballot Updates
Ohio November Ballot Updates