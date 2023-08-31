Pleasant afternoon before heat builds into holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon will be crisp and mild with more sunshine than clouds and an afternoon high around 77°.

Friday we begin cool and clear with morning lows in the low-to-mid 50s, but a warming trend develops with more sunshine. The end of the work week has an afternoon high of 86.

Saturday is a busy day in the Tri-State with UC Football at home, FC Cincinnati and the Reds playing at home. Morning lows will be in the low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with a few home thermometers hovering 90°.

Sunday is the start of the stretch of 90s that will lasts for the rest of the holiday weekend into the work week! Highs Sunday will be around 91°, and humidity will be in check so heat index values will be near the actual temperature. Riverfest with fireworks and the Rubber Duck Regatta happens on Sunday - the evening will be clear, dry and with a light wind!

Highs in the low-to-mid 90s and lows in the 60s are expected Labor Day Monday through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The week is dry, though there are slight chances of showers and storms next Thursday and Friday as a system passes through. This will moderate temperatures a bit as the following weekend will see temperatures in the mid 80s - which is still above normal for early September. The dry conditions will also persist going into the middle of September!

