Postal workers rally, call for more protection

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Postal workers rallied at Fountain Square Wednesday to bring attention and talk with officials about the increase, they say, in violent attacks on mail carriers.

Letter carrier Taylor Whitt says she has been assaulted twice while on the job. Both incidents happened in the span of nine months.

“He saw me, he came after me, he attacked me and grabbed me by the neck and threw me into some trash cans, threw me out into the street,” explained Whitt.

She continues to pursue her passion as a letter carrier, but Whitt says she now suffers from PTSD.

“We’ve had 17 assaults or armed robberies since January of 2022, so it’s right about one a month,” said Ted Thompson, president of branch 43 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Those gathering Wednesday at Fountain Square chanted, “Enough is enough.”

“Since 2020, only 14% of crimes against letter carriers have been prosecuted federally,” claimed Thompson. “Fourteen percent, let that sink in.”

Many at the rally are angry that letter carriers are left to defend themselves. They feel there should be more protection.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ Letter Carrier Rally is underway on Fountain Square. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mEZMLod2En — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 30, 2023

Thompson was a letter carrier for 19 years before becoming the president of branch 43 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“I’ve delivered in some of the roughest communities here in Cincinnati,” said Thompson. “You’ll see drug deals in front of you, you’ll see everything, but the letter carrier was always off limits. People used to move out of the way for the letter carrier. Now? That’s all change.”

Cincinnati city officials said to stop this violence against letter carriers it will take the help of everyone in the community.

They ask citizens to help by alerting letter carriers to suspicious people or sending in a Ring doorbell video if it catches a violent act.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.