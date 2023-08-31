‘Serious crash’ closes Warren County road, delays school traffic
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A serious crash is blocking a busy Warren County road and delaying traffic to Little Miami Schools early Thursday, according to Hamilton Township police.
“US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate a serious automobile crash. Motorists should seek alternative routes. This road closure will significantly impact @LM_Schools traffic,” police said in a tweet.
The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m., according to Warren County dispatchers.
Further details were not released.
