Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘Serious crash’ closes Warren County road, delays school traffic

"US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate a serious automobile crash. Motorists should seek alternative routes. This road closure will significantly impact @LM_Schools traffic," Hamilton Township police said in a tweet.(Hamilton Township Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A serious crash is blocking a busy Warren County road and delaying traffic to Little Miami Schools early Thursday, according to Hamilton Township police.

“US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate a serious automobile crash. Motorists should seek alternative routes. This road closure will significantly impact @LM_Schools traffic,” police said in a tweet.

The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m., according to Warren County dispatchers.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

