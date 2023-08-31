Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Special reunion for Vietnam veterans

Thirteen veterans were part of a surprise reunion at Patriots Landing in Williamstown, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - A group of Vietnam veterans got a surprise reunion thanks to the Williamstown community.

For Dan Baker, it was among the best surprises of his life.

A Navy firefighter, Baker, served on the USS John F. Kennedy during the Vietnam War.

He was part of a surprise reunion that included him and 12 of his fellow shipmates on Aug. 19.

The event was held at Patrots Landingin in Williamstown. It included a parade with Williamstown police and other veterans.

“It’s just an unbelievable show of love from the community for us,” Baker said.

Baker stressed the role his fellow shipmates played in his life, and how staying connected had been vital.

“We served together 50 years ago as boys and then we turned into men and then into brothers,” Baker said.

Baker said his ship saw heavy action during the war. He recalled putting out fires, including once when the ship was involved in a collision.

“We were firefighters,” Baker said. “(We) had to save the ship. Many times, we saved each other. If I had to go tomorrow, I’d do it again.”

He said a couple of shipmates died during the war.

The reunion at Williamstown gave him the opportunity to share stories with his fellow vets, make new ones, and keep their brotherhood alive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store
Walnut Hills High School is listed as No. 2 among Ohio's top ranked schools, according to U.S...
4 top-ranked Ohio schools are located in Cincinnati area

Latest News

Many at the "Enough is Enough" rally at Fountain Square are angry that letter carriers are left...
Postal workers rally, call for more protection
A tip led the Hamilton County Dog Warden’s Office to the home, where found dogs and cats.
Dead dog found in freezer, 19 others rescued from hoarding situation
Fountain Square was the site of a rally by mail carriers on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Mail carriers rally at Fountain Square
Bernadine Krehye-Holland lost her son Joseph Krehye on Sept. 13, 2006.
Mother of teen killed in 2006 helping others struggling with grief