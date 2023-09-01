8 people arrested on drug-related charges in Butler County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eight people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday in connection to a drug investigation conducted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force.

Three search warrants were executed in total, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release.

Two of the searches were conducted in Hamilton at two different addresses: 230 Bond Ave. and 625 S. 11th St., Sheriff Jones said.

Several suspects already had warrants out for their arrest. They are now booked into the Butler County Jail with the following charges.

Victor Jacobs for weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

Thomas Bowman for possession of drugs.

Jeannie Hill for possession of drugs and an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Danielle Kimbell for an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Andrew Lewis for an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Karen Proffitt for an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Eight people were arrested on drug-related charges and arrest warrants, Butler Co. Sheriff Richard Jones said. (Butler County Jail)

According to Jones, 60 grams of meth and seven grams of fentanyl were seized during the first two search warrants.

The BURN team then conducted its third search at a residence in Fairfield, located at 5350 Camelot Dr., Apt. 17.

Two people were arrested at that location with the following charges.

Charles Warren for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Steven Ashcraft for possession of drugs.

Jones says approximately three grams of fentanyl and 182 grams of cocaine were seized at the third location.

It is unknown if these crimes were connected.

The sheriff’s office says they will continue to investigate and arrest drug dealers.

