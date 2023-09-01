Blaze displaces 3 residents, causes $100K damage at Pendleton building, fire officials say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An early morning fire at a Pendleton apartment building displaced three residents and caused $100,000 in damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out in the 1200 block of Main Street just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The “strong smell of smoke and the sound of water coming down the wall” woke up a resident in the third-story apartment, Cincinnati fire officials said in a news release.

He looked up from his balcony, saw smoke in the apartment above and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke pouring from the top floor.

They found the fire in the ceiling area between the fourth and the fifth floors and quickly brought it under control. The resident of that apartment was not home at the time.

Fire damage was contained to a small area, but water damaged several floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

