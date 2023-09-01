Cincinnati police investigate after 2 shooting victims found on city’s west side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two shooting victims were found at separate but nearby locations on the city’s west side early Friday.

It all started happening around 4 a.m. Police said they are not sure yet if the two shootings are connected.

One person was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Gobel Avenue in Westwood and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Shortly after, someone called 911 and reported a person with a gunshot wound was in the basement of a home on Henrianne Court in East Westwood, according to police.

The person was grazed by a bullet in his wrist and is going to Good Samaritan Hospital, police confirm.

Officers requested a K-9 unit respond to help search for two but one is not working overnight, so they are checking with other police agencies in Hamilton County.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

