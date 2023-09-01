Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati police investigate after 2 shooting victims found on city’s west side

Cincinnati police are investigating after two shooting victims were found at separate but...
Cincinnati police are investigating after two shooting victims were found at separate but nearby locations on the city’s west side early Friday. One of the shooting victims was found on Gobel Avenue in Westwood.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two shooting victims were found at separate but nearby locations on the city’s west side early Friday.

It all started happening around 4 a.m. Police said they are not sure yet if the two shootings are connected.

One person was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Gobel Avenue in Westwood and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Shortly after, someone called 911 and reported a person with a gunshot wound was in the basement of a home on Henrianne Court in East Westwood, according to police.

The person was grazed by a bullet in his wrist and is going to Good Samaritan Hospital, police confirm.

Officers requested a K-9 unit respond to help search for two but one is not working overnight, so they are checking with other police agencies in Hamilton County.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year

Latest News

Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street.
Crews investigate fire at Main Street apartment building
Chilly night on tap
Justin Smith, 31, created a fake Facebook account under the name of “Bobby Hill,” which court...
Mom horrified after daughter’s photo used with graphic Facebook post: Court docs
Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida on Aug. 29, 2023
Ohio Task Force 1 returning home following Idalia