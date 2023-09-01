Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cleveland woman gets eviction notice, loses Section 8 after complaints about unsafe conditions

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young Cleveland mother was served with an eviction notice just one day after she asked Cleveland Building and Housing to do an inspection on her Harvard duplex.

24-year-old Ashley Abernathy tells 19 News she’s living a nightmare after moving into a duplex on Harvard Avenue in July.

Hours after moving in Abernathy learned the sinks in the kitchen and bathroom won’t drain, as well as the bath tub. Abernathy showed our 19 News Team that most of the electrical outlets in the unit don’t work, and the situation is so bad, there is no working outlet so she can use her stove. She also had to move her refrigerator in front of her sink to get to the only functioning kitchen outlet.

“It’s not okay, it’s not safe, it’s not healthy and I have a 4-year-old asthmatic daughter who can’t even be here because it’s not livable,” Abernathy said.

But, there’s more issues that cause the young mother even more health and safety concerns, “Feces are in the basement. We were getting this weird smell from the vents and one day I went down and water, toilet paper rolls, urine, feces are just floating at the bottom of the stairs in the basement.”

Even the carpet that was in the hallway presented a tripping hazard.

Abernathy says she only went to Cleveland Building and Housing after she claims the management company JBS Realty and Parma Public Housing failed to take action.

But, she believes her decision lead to retaliation and an eviction notice, “Not a day later I received a three day notice.”

With no idea where she’ll live now, the Cleveland woman admits she used foul language out of frustration when addressing the issue, and she said that cost her the Section 8 voucher that covered her rent.

Cleveland Councilman Joe Jones tells 19 News he’s appalled at how she was treated, and angered that anyone would expect her to live this way, “She should not be kicked out on the street because she did not want to live in these conditions. My heart bled out thinking this is how we treat people?”

The Harvard Road home was cited with nine code violations by the City of Cleveland, but, Abernathy and Councilman Jones question how the unit passed an inspection in the first place, “We’ve already cited this property, and I’m going to ask for their permit, their occupancy permit to be pulled.”

The property manager with JBS Realty Jeff Swiecicki declined an on-camera interview, but tells 19 News that Abernathy was uncooperative. He claims she failed to let plumbers and electricians into the home after appointments were made. Abernathy says that’s not true.

When asked how the Harvard Avenue home passed an inspection in the first place, the property manager just credited the work of the inspector.

If you or someone you know receives an three day eviction notice, please contact Cleveland’s Housing Court to find out how the eviction process works and your rights under the law.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year

Latest News

An early morning fire at a Pendleton apartment building displaced three residents and caused...
Blaze displaces 3 residents, causes $100K damage at Pendleton building, fire officials say
Dozens of Lakota bus drivers began picketing about 5:30 a.m. Friday outside the district's...
Lakota school bus strike: Drivers picket Friday as parents scramble to get kids to class
Variant BA.2.86 was detected in one COVID-19 case in Lorain County, the Ohio Department of...
New COVID-19 variant detected in Ohio. What you need to know
Demarco Gowdy
McDonald’s parking lot fight escalates into shooting
An East Price Hill man who is under arrest in a shots fired incident Thursday night is...
East Price Hill man suspect in multiple shots fired incidents, police say