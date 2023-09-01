Coroner arrives in Westwood as police investigate shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has arrived on Gobel Avenue in Westwood where police are investigating a shooting overnight.

At least one shooting victim was found on Gobel Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police earlier Friday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., the coroner’s office arrived at the scene.

Nearby, in East Westwood, someone called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said a person with a gunshot wound was in the basement of a home on Henrianne Court, police confirm.

The person was grazed by a bullet in his wrist and was going to Good Samaritan Hospital at last check, police said.

Officers requested a K-9 unit respond to help search for two known suspects of the victim, but one wasn’t working overnight so dispatchers said they would try to find another K-9 unit available from other Hamilton County police agencies.

Cincinnati police were investigating earlier whether the two shooting victims were connected but Lt. Brent McCurley tells FOX19 NOW they determined the incidents are not related.

