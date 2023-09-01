Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Crews investigate fire at Main Street apartment building

Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street.
Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street near 12th Street.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out around 3 a.m. Friday.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 3:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW will update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year

Latest News

Chilly night on tap
Justin Smith, 31, created a fake Facebook account under the name of “Bobby Hill,” which court...
Mom horrified after daughter’s photo used with graphic Facebook post: Court docs
Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida on Aug. 29, 2023
Ohio Task Force 1 returning home following Idalia
T Dera Gray was sitting in Lania Parker’s vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue...
‘Small child’ was inside car involved in Columbia Township double-shooting, sheriff’s office