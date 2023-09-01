Crews investigate fire at Main Street apartment building
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street near 12th Street.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out around 3 a.m. Friday.
The fire was knocked down shortly after 3:30 a.m.
