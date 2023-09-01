Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

East Price Hill man suspect in multiple shots fired incidents, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An East Price Hill man who is under arrest in a shots fired incident Thursday night is suspected in similar cases over the past year, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers have responded twice this week to ShotSpotter gunshot detection alerts on Eastlawn Drive, where Benjamin Riffee lives, police say.

They responded to the latest report just before 11 p.m.

They said they saw Riffee, 28, throw his .45-caliber pistol and magazine from his apartment balcony.

Officers coaxed him out and took him into custody without further incident.

Riffee was placed under arrest on charges of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited place and using weapons while intoxicated, court records show.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say they obtained a warrant for his residence and are continuing to investigate.

