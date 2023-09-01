Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Great weather for the holiday weekend

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another great day with clear skies and temperatures near normal. The range today has been 58 in the morning with a high of 84 although it will likely be 85 or 86 when the data is complete. Tonight will be clear and dry. Low 62. You will notice a warming trend this weekend and through much of next week. Highs will return to the 90s beginning Sunday through most of next week. The humidity will remain low with dewpoints in the low 60s. It will be great weather for outdoor activities like the Reds, FC Cincinnati, UC Football, Riverfest, and much more.

There will be a chance for showers and storms beginning Wednesday evening through Thursday and Friday. Until then, it will be quite dry so you will have to water the lawn and garden.

Frank's First Alert Forecast Update