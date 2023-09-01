Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lakota high schools secure transportation for football players to Friday games

Petermann bus drivers voted no to the offer during negotiations Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The athletic departments for Lakota’s two high schools say they have secured transportation to get varsity football players to their away games Friday.

With Lakota Local School District bus drivers on strike, Lakota East and Lakota West high schools did not have the means to get football players to their scheduled games.

Six hours before both teams’ 7 p.m. kickoff, each high school’s athletic department was able to secure substitute bus drivers to transport players to the games, according to Lakota Local Schools School/Community Relations Director Betsy Fuller.

Lakota East plays at La Salle, while Lakota West travels to Fairfield.

Getting players to and from the games became a problem on Thursday when bus drivers to an offer from the district’s contracted transportation provider, Petermann.

Lakota school bus strike: Drivers picket Friday as parents scramble to get kids to class

Drivers object to new contract provisions permitting supervisors to monitor them at any time. Previously, that only happened after reckless driving or another complaint, according to their union president, Bill Davis.

