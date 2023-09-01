Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Main Street fire displaces 3 residents, causes $100K damage

Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street that displaced three residents and caused $100,000 in damage to their five-story apartment building.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that displaced three residents and caused $100,000 in damage to their five-story apartment building.

It happened in the 1200 block of Main Street in Pendleton just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The “strong smell of smoke and the sound of water coming down the wall” woke up a resident in the third-story apartment, Cincinnati fire officials said in a news release.

He looked up from his balcony, saw smoke in the apartment above and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke pouring from the top floor.

They found the fire in the ceiling area between the fourth and the fifth floors and quickly brought it under control. The resident of that apartment was not home at the time.

Fire damage was contained to a small area, but water damaged several floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

