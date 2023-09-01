Man accused of rape, kidnapping at UC may be connected to 2 other sexual assault cases, prosecutors say

Video from FOX19′s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More details were revealed Friday regarding several sexual assault cases at the University of Cincinnati by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

WARNING: Content may be graphic for some.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, Kadarius Short, 24, raped a University of Cincinnati freshman in her off-campus apartment on Aug. 24.

Powers says Short knocked on the victim’s door at the Deacon Apartments at approximately 3 a.m., claiming he was a Resident Advisor (RA) and that he was investigating a noise complaint.

Short walked through the student’s apartment, later entering her bedroom where he told her they had to wait there until another RA came, Powers wrote in a press release.

While in her bedroom, the suspect began to strangle the victim with a phone charger and then forced her onto the bed, claiming he had a firearm, and began to rape her, the prosecutor said.

Afterward, Short took the victim’s phone and tried to send himself several CashApp and Venmo transactions for $600. When they failed to send, he forced the victim to walk to an ATM to withdraw $400, she explained.

Prosecutors say he fled the area after he received the money, and the victim went home and called 911.

After the incident was reported, investigators were able to link Short to two prior sexual assault cases.

In June 2023, Short and a 17-year-old girl, whom he met on Facebook, were at a party together, said Powers.

The girl fell asleep at some point, but later woke up to Short on top of her, raping her, she said.

Prosecutors say the victim was able to push the suspect off of her, and she later reported the incident to police where she identified Short through social media.

In addition, the suspect is accused of another sexual assault case from 2021.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Short was walking an 18-year-old girl home to the Deacon Apartments from a party. The victim fell asleep and he sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She obtained a rape kit the next day.

In addition, prosecutors say Short supplied alcohol to the victim.

Powers says the girl knew him prior to the incident.

“These young women were just starting their adult lives. Going away to college should be a time of hope and optimism. This man took that from his victims. They will never view the world the same way again. For that, we will seek to put him in prison for the next 60 years of his life.”

On Friday, Short was indicted on 11 charges.

Three counts of sexual battery.

Three counts of rape.

One count of aggravated burglary.

One count of aggravated robbery.

One count of robbery.

One count of kidnapping.

One count of strangulation.

His bond was set at $1.3 million during a hearing on Saturday morning.

