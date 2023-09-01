Matthew 25 Ministries requesting donations for Hurricane Idalia victims

BLUE ASH (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is sending a response team to the Southeast following Hurricane Idalia.

The group is asking the public for products and monetary donations for victims, according to a press release from the organization.

Items needed include:

Cases of bottled water (cases of 12 and 24 bottles).

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, deodorant and lotion.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergent, general cleaners, sponges, bleach (powdered is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets and rubber gloves.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Insect repellant.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs.

Candles and flashlights - if necessary, please include the appropriate batteries with a flashlight donation.

Other clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves and trash bags.

Donations can be taken to the Matthew 25 Ministries facility at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242, where checks can be mailed. Monetary donations can also be made online at the ministry’s website.

Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall on Wednesday at Keaton Beach, Florida.

