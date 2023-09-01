Contests
McDonald’s parking lot fight escalates into shooting

Demarco Gowdy
Demarco Gowdy(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight in the parking lot of a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant escalated into a shooting.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the eatery’s Avondale location on Martin Luther King Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Demarco Gowdy and a 36-year-old man were fighting in the lot when police say Gowdy shot the man in the stomach with multiple witnesses around.

Officers arrested Gowdy, 31, at the scene and charged him with felonious assault.

He was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 3 a.m. Friday and will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

Diol was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he underwent surgery.

An update on his condition was available Friday morning.

