Mom horrified after daughter’s photo used with graphic Facebook post: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother says her nightmare has become a reality after a man is accused of sharing a photo of her daughter on Facebook with a graphic comment attached to the post.

Justin Smith, 31, created a fake Facebook account under the name of “Bobby Hill,” which court documents say he used to send harassing messages to women with young daughters, according to Hamilton County court records.

A mother, who talked with FOX19 NOW, said a photo of her 6-year-old daughter was shared from her account by Facebook user “Bobby Hill.”

Smith’s post said he would “eat and brutally rape” the young girl, court records show.

“It had long detailed writing, which I’ve only read, still to this day, only two sentences of,” the mother said. “I won’t read any more of it.”

The mother says her Facebook profile is set to private, but that still allows any user to see or share her cover photo without her getting a notification.

“I didn’t even know about the post of my daughter until three days after because someone had to take a picture of it and send it to me,” the mother explained.

The mother says she’s now scared to post pictures of her kids on social media.

“I didn’t even post my kid’s first day of school pictures,” she said. “They’re in sports, and I haven’t been posting much of that. I learned you can be as private as you think you can be and it’s scary.”

Smith sent threatening and sexual messages to another woman about her eight-year-old daughter, according to court documents.

He is also accused of messaging a Facebook profile of a girl he thought was 12 years old but was actually law enforcement.

“It’s not just my kids who aren’t safe; it’s literally all the kids he could be around or be connected to, you know what I mean,” the mother explained. “Six years old, I mean seven years old, eight years old. These are helpless kids.”

She says it does bring her a little bit of comfort knowing Smith remains in jail on a $52,000 bond.

“I know, at least for now, that I can feel safe and know that I’m not going to walk into a store and have to face him or be walking down the street and come across him,” the mother said.

Smith is facing charges of importuning and telecommunications harassment following his July 21 arrest by Norwood police, according to Hamilton County court records.

