NKU’s Haile Planetarium has a new immersive experience

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - The Haile Planetarium at Northern Kentucky University is offering a new immersive art show.

Memserica 360 will be featured at the planetarium during weekends in September. The show has sold over 500,000 tickets in 10 cities.

Planetarium Director Christa Speights said the show has been a hot ticket for its combination of art, science and relaxation.

“We’re going to take the funds that we raise and pay students with them (and) buy more educational shows,” Speights said.

Speights said the show fulfills several of the goals of the planetarium - offering education to the public and students while inspiring an interest in science and the universe.

Tickets for weekend shows are $12. A free show will be held every Friday during the month. Information about the show can be found on the Mesmerica website. A list of special events can be found on the Haile Planetarium website.

