NKY man hands out $100 to workers after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man in Northern Kentucky decided to spread some very early Christmas joy with people after he won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Daniel Reffitt, of Union, went to the Meijer on Houston Road in Florence on Sunday, where he decided to buy a Precious Metals Titanium Scratch-off ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

While in the store, Reffitt scratched the ticket and soon realized he won big.

He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

There were some workers nearby when Reffitt found out he won, so he decided to give each of them $100.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Reffitt said.

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Meijer will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

