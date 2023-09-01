Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ohio Task Force 1 returning home following Idalia

Red Cross volunteers from Jackson area assisting Hurricane Idalia victims
Red Cross volunteers from Jackson area assisting Hurricane Idalia victims(WLBT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 was ordered to demobilize on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

The Category 3 storm hit portions of Florida and Georgia. According to a press release, Forty-seven members of Ohio Task Force 1 staged in the Atlanta area on Tuesday afternoon but were outside the area affected by the storm. The team spent Wednesday and Thursday conducting training and planning sessions.

The storm caused flooding and damage in both states. Nearly half of Florida’s counties had evacuation orders before the storm made landfall.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Hurricane Idalia,” Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said in the release.

The team is expected to arrive at its headquarters in Vandalia during the early evening on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms

Latest News

Justin Smith, 31, created a fake Facebook account under the name of “Bobby Hill,” which court...
Mom horrified after daughter’s photo used with graphic Facebook post: Court docs
T Dera Gray was sitting in Lania Parker’s vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue...
‘Small child’ was inside car involved in Columbia Township double-shooting, sheriff’s office
Middletown bar shooting leads to indictment
Middletown bar shooting leads to indictment
NKU's Haile Planetarium has a new immersive experience
NKU’s Haile Planetarium has a new immersive experience