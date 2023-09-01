Ohio Task Force 1 returning home following Idalia

ATLANTA (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 was ordered to demobilize on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

The Category 3 storm hit portions of Florida and Georgia. According to a press release, Forty-seven members of Ohio Task Force 1 staged in the Atlanta area on Tuesday afternoon but were outside the area affected by the storm. The team spent Wednesday and Thursday conducting training and planning sessions.

The storm caused flooding and damage in both states. Nearly half of Florida’s counties had evacuation orders before the storm made landfall.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Hurricane Idalia,” Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said in the release.

The team is expected to arrive at its headquarters in Vandalia during the early evening on Friday.

