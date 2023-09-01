Remaining quiet with warmer weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another cool day with temperatures ranging from 56 to 77 today. The normal high is 84. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 54.

Friday begins a warming trend in time for the holiday weekend. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 83. Saturday will be warmer too with a high near 90.

Sunday begins another heat wave with the highs climbing into the 90s for at least five straight days. Next Thursday is our next chance for organized rain with a few thunderstorms possible.

It is a busy weekend in the Tri-State with the Reds, FC Cincinnati, UC Football, and more all happening this weekend. Riverfest is also scheduled for Sunday under near perfect conditions! If you do have outdoor plans your biggest concern will be to grab the sunscreen, water and shades!

