Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Remaining quiet with warmer weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another cool day with temperatures ranging from 56 to 77 today. The normal high is 84. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 54.

Friday begins a warming trend in time for the holiday weekend. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 83. Saturday will be warmer too with a high near 90.

Sunday begins another heat wave with the highs climbing into the 90s for at least five straight days. Next Thursday is our next chance for organized rain with a few thunderstorms possible.

It is a busy weekend in the Tri-State with the Reds, FC Cincinnati, UC Football, and more all happening this weekend. Riverfest is also scheduled for Sunday under near perfect conditions! If you do have outdoor plans your biggest concern will be to grab the sunscreen, water and shades!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms

Latest News

Chilly night on tap
Remaining quiet
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Warmer weather arrives Friday
Tracking a mainly dry and warm extended forecast with hot conditions next week!
Pleasant afternoon before heat builds into holiday weekend