Road, bridge closures for Riverfest events

KY 17 (Madison Avenue) will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once the parking lots and garages are full, KY 17 will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. TANK buses, Metropolitan Club invitation holders, and hotel guests with room keys/parking passes will have access.

Streets inside of the Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed. (The fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes.)