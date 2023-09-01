Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lakota school bus strike: Drivers picket before dawn Friday as parents scramble to get kids to class

Dozens of Lakota bus drivers began picketing about 5:30 a.m. Friday outside the district's...
Dozens of Lakota bus drivers began picketing about 5:30 a.m. Friday outside the district's transportation garage off Yankee Road in Liberty Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jordan Vilines
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bus drivers for the second-largest school district in Greater Cincinnati are spending their first day on strike out on the picket lines.

Dozens of drivers are picketing right now outside Lakota’s bus garage off Yankee Road in Liberty Township. They began gathering about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Just hours ago, on Thursday night, the drivers voted to reject the latest contract offer from Petermann Transporation, which handles busing for the school district.

Drivers object to new requirements that would allow supervisors to monitor them at any time on video cameras as opposed to only in the event of reckless driving or other complaint, according to their union president.

During the strike, students are unable to take yellow buses to and from school and athletic events.

Thousands of parents are scrambling now to get their children to and from school starting Friday.

This year, Lakota has 17,400 students in 23 schools across 63 miles in West Chester and Liberty townships, according to its website.

“We are extremely disappointed with this outcome and the impact it will have on our students and their families,” Lakota Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli wrote in an email to families Thursday night

“We are hoping for a quick resolution and will update you as soon as we have more information from Petermann. Thank you for your patience, understanding and partnership as we work together to make the best of this unfortunate situation.”

Student busing is available for grades K-9.

In general, students at Lakota’s two high schools (grades 10-12) are not provided busing.

Other students who normally receive busing but now will not due to the strike are:

  • All special education students, including preschool;
  • Before- and after-school childcare transportation provided by Petermann;
  • After-school activities, including athletics;
  • Students who travel between schools for classes and after-school activities; and
  • Parochial and private school students who utilize Lakota Transportation.

Students will not be marked tardy or absent if they are unable to find transportation to school during the bus driver strike, according to the school district’s website.

The varsity football teams at both of Lakota’s high schools have away games Friday night and it’s not certain yet how they are getting there.

Lakota East varsity players are facing off against Princeton High School at Princeton.

Lakota West beat Princeton last week and will take on Fairfield High School tonight at Fairfield.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year

Latest News

Cincinnati police are investigating after two shooting victims were found at separate but...
Cincinnati police investigate after 2 shooting victims found on city’s west side
Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Main Street that...
Main Street fire displaces 3 residents, causes $100K damage
Friday First Alert Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Chilly night on tap