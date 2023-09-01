Lakota school bus strike: Drivers picket before dawn Friday as parents scramble to get kids to class

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bus drivers for the second-largest school district in Greater Cincinnati are spending their first day on strike out on the picket lines.

Dozens of drivers are picketing right now outside Lakota’s bus garage off Yankee Road in Liberty Township. They began gathering about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The strike has begun for bus drivers of Lakota Schools — effective today, no bus service for the thousands of Lakota students until the strike ends in an agreement Petermann Transportation @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jRU5kGCSW9 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) September 1, 2023

Just hours ago, on Thursday night, the drivers voted to reject the latest contract offer from Petermann Transporation, which handles busing for the school district.

Drivers object to new requirements that would allow supervisors to monitor them at any time on video cameras as opposed to only in the event of reckless driving or other complaint, according to their union president.

During the strike, students are unable to take yellow buses to and from school and athletic events.

Thousands of parents are scrambling now to get their children to and from school starting Friday.

This year, Lakota has 17,400 students in 23 schools across 63 miles in West Chester and Liberty townships, according to its website.

“We are extremely disappointed with this outcome and the impact it will have on our students and their families,” Lakota Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli wrote in an email to families Thursday night

“We are hoping for a quick resolution and will update you as soon as we have more information from Petermann. Thank you for your patience, understanding and partnership as we work together to make the best of this unfortunate situation.”

Student busing is available for grades K-9.

In general, students at Lakota’s two high schools (grades 10-12) are not provided busing.

Other students who normally receive busing but now will not due to the strike are:

All special education students, including preschool;

Before- and after-school childcare transportation provided by Petermann;

After-school activities, including athletics;

Students who travel between schools for classes and after-school activities; and

Parochial and private school students who utilize Lakota Transportation.

Students will not be marked tardy or absent if they are unable to find transportation to school during the bus driver strike, according to the school district’s website.

The varsity football teams at both of Lakota’s high schools have away games Friday night and it’s not certain yet how they are getting there.

Lakota East varsity players are facing off against Princeton High School at Princeton.

Lakota West beat Princeton last week and will take on Fairfield High School tonight at Fairfield.

