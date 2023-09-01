‘Small child’ was inside car involved in Columbia Township double-shooting, sheriff’s office

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A babysitter is facing a child endangering charge after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a child she was caring for was inside of a vehicle when her passenger began shooting at a man.

Lania Parker, who was watching a “small child” on Thursday, was driving the vehicle that T Dera Gray fired a gun from around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Columbia Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gray was sitting in Parker’s vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue when he shot Nathaniel Gurton, the sheriff’s office explained.

Deputies responded to the scene, where Gurton told them he had just been shot. He was taken to University Hospital Medical Center.

Within minutes of arriving at the Marathon Gas Station, the sheriff’s office said deputies were notified that a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting was seen on View Pointe Drive.

Deputies arrived at the area, and Gray walked up to an officer, saying he had just been shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Gray was also taken to University Hospital Medical Center.

After investigating, deputies said they concluded Gray shot at Gurton as he sat inside the vehicle at the gas station.

The shooting is thought to have stemmed from disputes between the families of Gray and Gurton, the sheriff’s office said.

Gray is charged with felonious assault while Parker is also facing two counts of complicity, on top of the child endangering charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not give a current condition for Gray or Gurton.

