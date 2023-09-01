Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘Small child’ was inside car involved in Columbia Township double-shooting, sheriff’s office

T Dera Gray was sitting in Lania Parker’s vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue...
T Dera Gray was sitting in Lania Parker’s vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue when he shot Nathaniel Gurton, the sheriff’s office explained.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A babysitter is facing a child endangering charge after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a child she was caring for was inside of a vehicle when her passenger began shooting at a man.

Lania Parker, who was watching a “small child” on Thursday, was driving the vehicle that T Dera Gray fired a gun from around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Columbia Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gray was sitting in Parker’s vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station on Kennedy Avenue when he shot Nathaniel Gurton, the sheriff’s office explained.

Deputies responded to the scene, where Gurton told them he had just been shot. He was taken to University Hospital Medical Center.

Within minutes of arriving at the Marathon Gas Station, the sheriff’s office said deputies were notified that a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting was seen on View Pointe Drive.

Deputies arrived at the area, and Gray walked up to an officer, saying he had just been shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Gray was also taken to University Hospital Medical Center.

After investigating, deputies said they concluded Gray shot at Gurton as he sat inside the vehicle at the gas station.

The shooting is thought to have stemmed from disputes between the families of Gray and Gurton, the sheriff’s office said.

Gray is charged with felonious assault while Parker is also facing two counts of complicity, on top of the child endangering charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not give a current condition for Gray or Gurton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms

Latest News

Middletown bar shooting leads to indictment
Middletown bar shooting leads to indictment
NKU's Haile Planetarium has a new immersive experience
NKU’s Haile Planetarium has a new immersive experience
Parents in the district will have to find other means of transportation to get their kids to...
Lakota Local School District bus drivers on strike after voting no to offer
A nonprofit received $125,000 from Ohio leaders to help fund a women’s recovery home in Hamilton.
Women’s recovery home to open in Hamilton with help from state