Some Forest Hills parents, students angry over mural removal

By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The decision by the Forest Hills School District to paint over a diversity mural has angered some students, parents and board members.

The mural was painted inside Nagel Middle School.

A.J. Paszcykwski, a former Nagel middle school student who is now in high school, said they found out about the mural on social media.

“The friend who made it is in the same grade as me,” Paszcykwski said. “As someone who is in the LGTBQ community, who has been going through this journey of trying to figure out who I am during middle school and high school, it was kind of like a way to see that I’m not alone.”

Paszcykwski said the mural had been covered by a banner, which was torn down. Within 24 hours, the mural was painted over.

PTO president Jill Burket Ragase said parents had arrived for orientation when they saw the mural was gone.

According to Ragase, the district said painting over the mural was part of a rebranding project.

Ragase said the district only responded after parents complained.

Leslie Rasmussen, a member of the Forest Hills Board of Education, said the decision was made by Superintendent Larry Hook.

“I directly asked the superintendent last night who made the call,” Rasmussen said. “He said, and I quote, ‘Every decision lies with him.’”

When asked for an interview, the district declined and sent FOX19 NOW the same statement it sent to parents:

Last year, the district was criticized for canceling Racial Diversity Awareness Day at Turpin High School, which led to protests.

