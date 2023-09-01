Teen arrested in Paddock Hills indicted, case heads to adult court

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager will be tried in adult court following his indictment on charges stemming from a deadly February shooting in Paddock Hills.

Jesse Mascus, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, has been indicted on the following charges:

Aggravated murder (two counts)

Aggravated burglary

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felonious assault (two counts)

Murder

Mascus was 15 years old when Cincinnati police announced he was arrested in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting that killed 17-year-old Traveon Spraggs.

Spraggs is one of two people who were shot around 4:45 a.m. inside a Clearbrook Avenue home, according to police.

Spraggs, along with a 13-month-old, was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati police explained.

On March 3, the 17-year-old died, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. The toddler was not seriously injured, according to police.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

A witness identified the 15-year-old Mascus, who is an ex-boyfriend, as the shooter, court records show.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Mykale Dudley, was later arrested after the witness identified him via photo lineup, the court document explained.

Court records show he is facing the following charges:

Aggravated murder (two counts)

Aggravated burglary

Felonious assault (two counts)

Murder (two counts)

