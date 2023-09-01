Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Teen arrested in Paddock Hills indicted, case heads to adult court

The 15-year-old is charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Traveon Spraggs, Cincinnati police announced Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager will be tried in adult court following his indictment on charges stemming from a deadly February shooting in Paddock Hills.

Jesse Mascus, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, has been indicted on the following charges:

  • Aggravated murder (two counts)
  • Aggravated burglary
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Felonious assault (two counts)
  • Murder

Mascus was 15 years old when Cincinnati police announced he was arrested in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting that killed 17-year-old Traveon Spraggs.

Spraggs is one of two people who were shot around 4:45 a.m. inside a Clearbrook Avenue home, according to police.

Spraggs, along with a 13-month-old, was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati police explained.

On March 3, the 17-year-old died, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. The toddler was not seriously injured, according to police.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

A witness identified the 15-year-old Mascus, who is an ex-boyfriend, as the shooter, court records show.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Mykale Dudley, was later arrested after the witness identified him via photo lineup, the court document explained.

Court records show he is facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated murder (two counts)
  • Aggravated burglary
  • Felonious assault (two counts)
  • Murder (two counts)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Desean Brown is facing the death penalty for allegedly stabbing Nyteisha Lattimore and killing...
Nylo Lattimore’s dad escorted out of hearing for son’s suspected murderer

Latest News

Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Could Ohio’s Wayne National Forest be renamed?
Kadarius Short, who is accused of posing as a resident advisor at an off-campus University of...
Man accused of rape, kidnapping at UC may be connected to 2 other sexual assault cases, prosecutors say
Lakota East plays at La Salle, while Lakota West travels to Fairfield on Friday.
Lakota high schools secure transportation for football players to Friday games
Jacqueline Osborne used the Williamsburg Parent-Teacher Association’s credit card to make...
Woman accused of using parent-teacher association’s funds for personal items