Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Temperatures on the rise heading into the holiday weekend

Highs in the 90s start by Sunday with continued sunshine
Heating up heading into Labor Day Weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be pleasant with an afternoon high around 83° with abundant sunshine!

If you do have outdoor plans this weekend, your biggest concern will be to grab the sunscreen, water and shades!

Saturday is a busy day in the Tri-State with UC Football at home, FC Cincinnati and the Reds playing at home. Morning lows will be in the low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with a few home thermometers hovering 90°.

Sunday is the start of the stretch of 90s that will lasts for the rest of the holiday weekend into the work week! Highs Sunday will be around 91°, and humidity will be in check so heat index values will be near the actual temperature. Riverfest with fireworks and the Rubber Duck Regatta happens on Sunday - the evening will be clear, dry and with a light wind!

Highs in the low-to-mid 90s and lows in the 60s are expected Labor Day Monday through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The week is dry, though there are slight chances of showers and storms next Thursday and Friday as a system passes through.

This will moderate temperatures a bit as the following weekend will see temperatures in the mid 80s - which is still above normal for early September. There will be opportunities for isolated showers and storms, but no major systems look to develop in the tri-state going into the middle of September!

