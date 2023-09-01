Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Stavro Ververis was last seen on August 23. His body was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio...
Body of missing Middletown man found
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Desean Brown is facing the death penalty for allegedly stabbing Nyteisha Lattimore and killing...
Nylo Lattimore’s dad escorted out of hearing for son’s suspected murderer

Latest News

A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says
Wayne National Forest Leith Run Recreation Area
Could Ohio’s Wayne National Forest be renamed?