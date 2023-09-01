Contests
Woman accused of using parent-teacher association’s funds for personal items

Jacqueline Osborne used the Williamsburg Parent-Teacher Association’s credit card to make $2,456 worth of unauthorized transactions, the prosecutor said.(Visa Inc.)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been indicted after she used a parent-teacher association’s credit card to buy personal items, a prosecutor says.

Jacqueline Osborne, 33, is accused of making $2,456 worth of unauthorized transactions with the Williamsburg Parent-Teacher Association’s (WPTA) credit card while she served as treasurer of the organization, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced on Sept. 1.

The transactions were made between Feb. 1, 2022, and March 2, 2023, the prosecutor explained.

The crimes Osborne is accused of committing were not discovered until she stepped down as WPTA treasurer and a new one was appointed, Tekulve explained.

The new treasurer was reviewing financial records when they “noticed suspicious and unaccounted-for transactions,” the prosecutor said.

WPTA members compared official bank records with the ones Osborne submitted, Tekulve said.

It was at that time that Tekulve says WPTA members determined Osborne altered documents to hide the unauthorized transactions, he explained.

While being questioned about the transactions, the prosecutor said Osborne admitted to using the WPTA credit card without permission for personal items.

On July 27, Osborne was indicted for a felony theft charge, Tekulve said.

She faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a maximum fine of $2,500 if she is convicted, according to the Clermont County prosecutor.

