4 injured in Anderson Township plane crash, fire officials confirm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people were injured when a plane crashed in Anderson Township Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A single-engine plane landed behind a residence on 8 Mile Road, according to a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials say the four people on the plane are being taken to UC Medical Center and all are believed to have minor injuries.

No one on the ground was hurt, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is breaking news. We will update this story as more details become available.

