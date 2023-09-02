College students free at Cincinnati Museum Center in September

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School is back in session, and college students can take a break from studying to explore what the Cincinnati Museum Center offers - for free.

Throughout the month of September, students with a valid college ID can enjoy free entry into the Museum Center’s three museums and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.

Students must show a valid college ID for one free admission.

Tickets for OMNIMAX files and Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z must be purchased at the box office.

The museum is open Thursday - Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati OH 45203.

For more information, visit cincymuseum.org.

