Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

College students free at Cincinnati Museum Center in September

Discover Cincinnati's prehistoric past, enter a limestone cave and travel the Ice Age trail at the Cincinnati Museum Center.(Provided//Cincinnati Museum Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School is back in session, and college students can take a break from studying to explore what the Cincinnati Museum Center offers - for free.

Throughout the month of September, students with a valid college ID can enjoy free entry into the Museum Center’s three museums and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.

Students must show a valid college ID for one free admission.

Tickets for OMNIMAX files and Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z must be purchased at the box office.

The museum is open Thursday - Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati OH 45203.

For more information, visit cincymuseum.org.

