Graphic novel at school book fair deemed offensive, inappropriate by some parents

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Some concerned parents want a special committee to screen books sold at book fairs after a book they call offensive and inappropriate was for sale at their book fair.

Author Alice Oseman lists her book, Heartstopper, as a graphic novel on her website.

The book was being sold at Little Miami School District’s Scholastic Book Fair in August.

“It’s more than foul language,” said Silas Shelton, who is the father of a middle school student in the Little Miami School District. “There’s so much sexual innuendo, especially in Heartstopper.”

The book is described on the author’s website as “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. A bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel about life, love, and everything that happens in between.”

Some of the pages in the graphic novel feature intimate scenes and expletives.

“You’ve got these kids that are having to think about things they really shouldn’t be thinking about at all,” explained Shelton.

Like Shelton, David Wallace is also a concerned parent who does not think the book is appropriate for kids.

He wrote a letter to Little Miami School Board members asking them to cease all scheduled Scholastic Book Fairs in the district until an independent team can determine that the books made available to students are age-appropriate and in accordance with Little Miami values and policies.

“We’re talking, this is for 11 and 14-year-olds, and certainly, the language that is used in this book would not be allowed at school,” Wallace said.

Representatives of the school district sent FOX19 NOW a statement in response to Wallace’s letter.

As always, when we have a parent concern about a book, we have a system in place to review it. That process is underway after the book in question was brought up at a board meeting. The book is not on our school library shelves, required reading for our students, or part of our curriculum. It was part of a middle school Scholastic Book Fair that took place from Aug. 14-24. In light of the concern brought forward, we are reviewing our processes regarding book fairs and vendors.

Greater Cincinnati Human Rights representatives are advocating that books like Heartstopper continue to be available for students to purchase at book fairs.

All students, no matter their background, sexual orientation, or gender identity deserve to feel safe and welcomed in schools, libraries, and bookshops alike. Banning books because they contain LGBTQ+ content is a shameful attempt to silence LGBTQ+ stories. The dangerous practice of banning books is not new and has always been used by those who want to stunt progress, sow fear and division, and hide important truths. The Human Rights Campaign will always fight to ensure students have access to books that broaden their perspectives, help them learn and grow, and allow them to see themselves in literature and society

In Mississippi, the graphic novel raised concerns from parents after it was placed in the young adult section of a public library, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station WDAM.

A meeting was held and it resulted in Heartstopper being temporarily removed from the library shelves, WDAM reported on Aug. 9.

The library board of supervisors in the Mississippi county met and unanimously voted to move the novel to the adult section, WDAM said on Aug. 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.