Music, memories, friends: Cincinnati Parrot Heads mourn Jimmy Buffett’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett performed for decades in front of sold-out crowds, including shows in Cincinnati.

In 2021 and 2022, Parrot Heads flocked to Riverbend Music Center to see Buffett perform.

His 2021 stop in Cincinnati was a special event for those attending as it was Buffett’s first time to the Queen City following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a gathering of friends and the flock from all over, and we don’t necessarily get to see each other except for tonight and tomorrow,” Patty Doak, an annual attendee, said two years ago.

Doak said Parrot Head, the name that Buffett’s fans use to symbolize their fandom, was started in Cincinnati.

“The Cincinnati Great Wolf Amphitheater is where the term ‘Parrot Head’ was coined by Timothy Schmit,” Doak explained. “And a lot of grass-roots movements were here.”

Buffett returned to Cincinnati a year later for the Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.

Gary, a Parrot Head, shared what Buffett means to Cincinnati.

“It means everything since the term Parrot Heads started here. It’s just a big family, fun atmosphere. You see a lot of the same faces year to year. It’s just a great time. You tailgate all day, you get in a swimming pool once in a while and then by 8 p.m., you are mellowed out, you go over and enjoy the music,” Gary explained in July 2022.

Now, a little more than a year later, Parrot Heads in Cincinnati and across the country are mourning the loss of the music icon.

Members of the Cincinnati Parrothead Club Facebook page expressed their grief and what Buffett meant to them all Saturday.

“I realize that is the grand scope of things, he was only a singer. But Jimmy Buffett was different, he was about more than the music. It was a lifestyle that we could live. Music, books, restaurants, LandShark beer, frozen concoction makers, even retirement communities. I have only been a Parrothead for ten years. It was fun. I will miss the comradery. To quote one of his lyrics: Most mysterious calling harbour - So far but yet so near - I can see the day when my hair’s full gray - And I finally disappear. Thank you, Jimmy. It’s been a lovely cruise,” wrote Dean Stevenson.

Matthew Conway wrote, “Now what are we supposed to do? I feel like a part of me has died along with Jimmy.”

Another Parrot Head, Matt Corcoran, said, “While we no longer have Jimmy, we have the music, the memories and most important - the friends.”

