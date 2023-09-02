Pedestrian dies after being hit by car turning into Downtown parking garage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle turning into a Downtown parking garage early Saturday.

The 53-year-old man was hit by a 2012 Acura TL on Vine Street near Fountain Square around 7:30 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died.

The driver of the Acura, a 50-year-old man, did not appear to be speeding when he hit the pedestrian, police said.

Impairment as a factor is being investigated, CPD added.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.