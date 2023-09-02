Plane crash in Anderson Township: OSP

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire crews are responding to Anderson Township for a plane crash, dispatch confirms

According to dispatch, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of 8 Mile Road.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm four people were on board the plane.

The injuries are non-life-threatening, OSP says.

Those on the plane are being taken to UC Medical Center.

No one on the ground was hurt, according to troopers.

This is breaking news. We will update this story as more details become available.

