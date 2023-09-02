Sunny and Warm Holiday Weekend

Contests
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You will notice a warming trend this weekend and through much of next week. Highs will return to the 90s beginning Sunday through most of next week. The humidity will remain low with dewpoints in the low 60s. It will be great weather for outdoor activities like the Reds, FC Cincinnati, UC Football, Riverfest, and much more.

There will be a chance for showers and storms beginning Wednesday evening through Thursday and Friday. Until then, it will be quite dry so you will have to water the lawn and garden.

