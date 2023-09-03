1 dead, 2 hurt in I-75 crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 just reopened after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.

It happened about 1 a.m. near the Harrison Avenue exit.

Traffic was diverted onto the Western Hills Viaduct from 1 a.m. to nearly 8 a.m. Sunday.

Cincinnati police say a Chevrolet Camero lost control and ran across the northbound lanes from the high-speed lane to the far right side of the highway.

The Camero hit a retaining wall and one person in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The driver and another person were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All northbound I-75 lanes were closed for about 7 hours early Sunday while police investigated. (FOX19 NOW)

