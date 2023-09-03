Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Deputies looking at security measures after deadly Port Allen High football game shooting

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are looking at security measures after a deadly shooting Friday night.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are looking at security measures after a deadly shooting Friday night during halftime of the Port Allen High School football game.

RELATED: 16-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School

People at the game reacted to the commotion, including Jason DeCuir who is one of the game commentators.

“Just a wild event of people running not knowing where the shots were coming from. Just running to be safe. running into the fields on the outside of the school,” said DeCuir.

A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman were shot and taken to the hospital. The teen died.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have extra deputies on duty at sporting events. They are trying to figure out how to prevent something like this from happening again.

Moving forward, in this situation, we are in contact with the school board and Port Allen High School to look at the security measures and determine how this happened. What can we do to prevent this from happening?” said Sgt Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

DeCuir said more needs to be done.

“We have to ensure that kids, families at community events, high school football games, know that they can go to these games and be safe and I think something needs to be done immediately,” said DeCuir.

