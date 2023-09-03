Great Parks hosts APGA Pro Golf Tour at Sharon Woods

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A national pro golf tour that promotes diversity in the game will play at the Great Parks Sharon Woods course Labor Day weekend.

The 2023 Advocates Professional Golf Association’s Farmers Insurance Pro Golf Tour is a three-day event series that takes place Sept. 3-5.

The APGA was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization to bring greater diversity to the game of golf.

“Golf should be open to all. The APGA tour gives the golfers a chance to play,” golfer Kevin Hall explains. “They go to different places, they work with kids, they show kids that they can do whatever they want.”

On Sunday, the Ohio native and six-time APGA Tour winner will reconnect with his alma mater and host a special youth clinic for students from St. Rita’s School for the Deaf.

Hall was diagnosed as deaf at age two after surviving H-flu meningitis. At age nine, Hall learned to play golf and later became the first black golfer to play at Ohio State University, where he won the 2004 Big Ten championship by 11 shots.

“In regards to this event, it’s pretty special to have the APGA Tour come to Cincinnati, and it is just as special to be a part of a clinic for the students of St. Rita,” Hall adds. “It’s always fun to interact with the students having been in their shoes myself. It’s an honor to be able to give back and share the wonderful game of golf with the young kids. I’m looking forward to it.”

The events include 51 golfers from all backgrounds who will compete for a $25,000 purse and an opportunity to play in the Farmers Insurance Fall series bonus pool.

After traveling to Hamilton County, the APGA will travel to other famous courses in the US.

“The APGA tours the whole country; they place courses within the TPC network., said Taylor Suggs, Clubhouse Manager at Sharon Woods Golf Course. “They also play Pebble Beach in a week or two, so we are really excited to be in conjunction with those great names.’

Tournaments in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series:

September 3-5 – APGA Farmers Insurance @ Sharon Woods Golf Course - $25,000 purse, $7,500 to the winner

October 2-4 – APGA Farmers Insurance Austin - $25,000 purse, $7,500 to the winner

November 7-9 – APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale – $45,000 purse

The top-performing players from the three events will receive additional money from the Fall Series Bonus Pool

