Heat continues Labor Day before storm chances midweek

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Conditions will be great for the fireworks Sunday evening with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s along with a light west-southwest wind around 5-10 miles per hour.

Labor Day Monday is a little hotter than Sunday with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s!

Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon and will limit highs in the low 90s; though it will still feel hot with heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s. There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of I-75.

More opportunities for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday as a wave of energy moves into the Ohio Valley in addition to the hot and humid airmass. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in Thursday and will begin to set highs back in the 80s. The storms will be apart of a cold front that moves into the region Thursday.

Friday will be milder with a mix of sun and clouds with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Comfortable, dry continues into next weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s under sunny skies!

