The heat and humidity continues Sunday, Labor Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday was hot with an official afternoon high at CVG of 90° and a warm morning low of 65°.

Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunday will be mainly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. However, it’ll also be humid with heat index values, or feels like temperatures, in the mid 90s. Make sure you’re hydrated, staying cool and taking breaks when needed if you’re heading to Riverfest, the Reds game, or other outdoor events in the tri-state.

Conditions will be great for the fireworks on Sunday evening with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s along with a light west-southwest wind around 5-10 miles per hour.

Labor Day Monday is a little hotter than Sunday with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Keep the pools open this week because the heat will continue as we enter a short work week.

Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon and will limit highs in the low 90s; though it will still feel hot with heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat index values will remain below the triple digits in the tri-state - though it will still be hot and humid no doubt!

The return of shower and thunderstorm opportunities begins Wednesday as a wave of energy moves into the Ohio Valley in addition to the hot and humid airmass. It’s only a slim chance; otherwise it is partly cloudy with a high of around 90°.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in Thursday and will begin to set highs back in the 80s. The storms will be apart of a cold front that moves into the region Thursday night into Friday. Friday will also have isolated showers and storms, though it will clear out later in the day.

Milder, more seasonable air arrives Friday afternoon and continues into next weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s on Saturday under sunny skies!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.