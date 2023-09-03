Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Homicide in Mt. Airy

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot on East Knoll Court in Mt. Airy late Saturday, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man is the city of Cincinnati’s latest homicide victim, according to police.

A fatal shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of East Knoll Court in Mt. Airy.

Police say the victim was involved in an “altercation” with two suspects and then he was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his name yet while homicide detectives continue to investigate.

