Labor Day weekend events kick off in Elsmere and Erlanger

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Bounce houses, basketball lessons, parades and more kicked off Labor Day celebrations in Elsmere and Erlanger Saturday.

Organizers of the Labor Day weekend event explained why celebrating and honoring this federal holiday is so important to them.

“This is a tradition that started almost 30 years ago,” explains Delashae Daniels. “It’s just about bringing everybody back together that grew up in Elsmere and Erlanger.”

Daniels is the treasurer of the Elsmere/Erlanger Labor Day Reunion Committee. The reunion also featured speakers, food and games on Capitol Avenue, and many families got to kick back and enjoy the Garvey Avenue parade.

“It allows them just to get to know their neighbors, come out, have a good time, everything is free to the public,” Daniels said.

Committee members say the day is really about unison.

“You know back in the day you knew your neighbors. And then you have so many people coming in and out of the neighborhood and you don’t get to really connect with them on that level so I feel like this allows our neighbors to get to know one another and then be supportive and help out,” said Natalia Gardner.

The cities of Elsmere and Erlanger continue celebrations on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

