Lincoln Heights fire displaces 1, fire captain says

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is displaced after a grill fire blazed into a Lincoln Heights home Sunday.

The Woodlawn Fire Department said that multiple fire units responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Lane around 4:45 p.m.

Flames from a lit charcoal grill set the outside of the home on fire and then spread inside the home, Capt. Jenkins said.

According to Capt. Jenkins, a man and his dogs were home at the time.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and one was hurt, he said.

The amount of damage has not yet been determined.

Capt. Jenkins said that the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced resident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.