Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man killed in NKY crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON County, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kentucky, according to a spokesman for Pendleton County.

It was reported on Kentucky 27 at 1:24 p.m. Sunday, said the spokesman, Rob Braun, and Pendleton County dispatchers.

Kentucky 27 is down to one lane right now in Pendleton County while state police investigate, Braun said.

The name of the man who died is not being released until authorities notify his next of kin.

